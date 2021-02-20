Rosreestr has developed amendments to the law on gardening and horticulture, providing for increased control over the use of summer cottages. Alexey Butovetsky, State Secretary – Deputy Head of the Department, told Rossiyskaya Gazeta about this.

As the official explained, the amendments will resolve the problems with which summer residents themselves most often turn to Rosreestr. We are talking, in particular, about the difficulties with the registration of rights to land plots of general purpose, about determining the size of contributions of members of summer cottage associations, about the use of abandoned garden and vegetable gardens.

It is also planned to significantly expand the powers of the chairmen of horticultural or horticultural associations (SNT and ONT). They will be required to control how and by whom the suburban areas are used. The head of the Union of Summer Residents of the Moscow Region, Nikita Chaplin, told the publication that the chairmen would be able to report to the authorities about the violation of land legislation by the owners of the plots. Among such violations are non-use of the site, use for inappropriate purposes (for example, when commercial objects are located on land).

Thus, the chairmen will perform the primary functions of officials in terms of land control, Chaplin said. For misuse of horticultural and horticultural lands, serious punishment is provided – up to the seizure of the site.

Earlier it was reported that in 2021 prices for Russian dachas could increase sharply. The growth in the cost of suburban housing will begin in March, experts predict. According to their observations, the pandemic shook up the suburban real estate market: in 2020, prices for summer cottages increased by 20-30 percent, depending on the region. In 2021, they may double in comparison with the pre-pandemic period.

