Control of the two chambers of the United States remains pending and, probably, the situation will remain the same in the coming days, after very close midterm elections, in which the Democratic Party did better than expected and there was no waiting for the wave. republican.

In a country where there is no central electoral body and where uncertainty was the protagonist of the campaign, the results should take a few days to be confirmed, especially given the small margin of advantage for either side.

In the Senate, according to projections, the Republicans appear with 48 seats obtained, against 47 for the Democrats, but there are still five disputes to be decided, in the states of Wisconsin, Georgia, Arizona, Nevada and Alaska.

Alaska, Nevada and Wisconsin are projected to have Republican representatives, Arizona a Democrat, while Georgia would need a runoff, as no candidate got 50% plus one vote – and there is a third contender.

Thus, it would be necessary to wait for this new election so that the definitive numbers in the Senate are known, where President Joe Biden has a majority, because, although there is equality of seats, the vice, Kamala Harris, has the right to vote as Minerva, in votes tied.

Meanwhile, in the House of Representatives, there is still no concrete information on which party will have a majority of deputies during the next two years.

According to the projections of the American press, the Republicans will guarantee 197 seats, against 172 for the Democrats. Thus, both parties are far from the 219 seats needed to secure a majority.

Although it may still be days, perhaps weeks, before it is possible to have a complete radiography of the composition of the US Congress, one of the conclusions already drawn is that the predicted Republican wave did not exist and Biden did not have as bad results as expected.

In the gubernatorial elections, the Democratic Party managed to wrest two states from the Republicans, Massachusetts and Maryland, both progressively inclined but in control of the opposition.