For some time now, the prototype of the so-called Nintendo has become a trend. PlayStationan expansion of the SNES which allowed more ambitious games to be run on that legendary console, only that project never came to fruition due to a lack of confidence on the part of the big N. This broke the allied ties and indirectly created its competition, which to this day remains in business and already has its fifth console on the market.

As we already mentioned, the non-functional console has been released in its preliminary stages by people who had access to them, and they wanted to take advantage of the fact that it is a historical device, so they have sold some of them at very high prices. In fact, four years ago one went to no less than $360,000 at auctionwhich was beneficial to whoever obtained it by surely illegal methods.

But that’s not all the news, as a couple of weeks ago another auction took place, this time at the Heritage auction house, where the item to be purchased was simply the controller included with the cancelled consoles, and its final price was $35,000 USDadding that once the transaction was made there were no refunds. Added to this was the legend that it was an unmissable opportunity, after all it is a rare item of its kind.

Here is the description:

The Nintendo PlayStation is a prototype video game console that represents a failed collaboration between Sony and Nintendo in the 1990s. At the time, both companies were working together to develop a CD-ROM peripheral for the Super Nintendo Entertainment System (SNES). This project eventually led to the creation of a hybrid console that combined the SNES’s cartridge technology with a compact disc (CD) player. The project, known internally as the “Play Station” or “SNES-CD,” was cancelled due to business disagreements between Sony and Nintendo. Nintendo decided to partner with Philips instead of Sony, leading to Sony developing its own console, the PlayStation, which would later become one of the most successful video game consoles of all time.

It would certainly be amazing to see a working version running some game.

Via: My Nintendo News

Author’s note: The truth is that having this item as a collection would be interesting, but not enough to pay the equivalent of a house or a car.