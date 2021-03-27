Umm Al Quwain (Union)

The firefighting teams of the Civil Defense Department in Umm Al Quwain, with the support of the Civil Defense Department in Ras Al Khaimah, managed to control a fire that broke out in diesel tanks in a factory in Umm Al-Thawab Industrial Area in Umm Al Quwain, without causing any injuries.

Lt. Col. Ahmed Salem bin Shaqwi, Acting Director of the Civil Defense Department in Umm Al Quwain, stated that the operations room received a notification at 5:10 pm the day before yesterday, stating that a factory in Umm Al-Tha`oub area had been burned, and immediately firefighting vehicles, ambulances and police patrols moved to the site of the accident. Evacuating the factory and the surrounding area of ​​its 40 residents, and putting out the fire and controlling the fire, and not spreading it to the neighboring warehouses, and the site was cooled and handed over to the competent authorities in the emirate, to complete the necessary procedures.