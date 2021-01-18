Remedy’s excellent Control will join Xbox Game Pass for PC this week this Thursday, 21st January.

Microsoft announced the new addition yesterday via its Game Pass Twitter account. Control is already available on Game Pass for Android and Xbox consoles, and has been since early December.

If you’ve not yet played Control, it’s well worth a try – especially on PC, where it looks sublime.

“Giddy action and astonishing art design combine in one of the great locations of modern video games,” Christian Donlan enthused in Eurogamer’s Control review back in August 2019.