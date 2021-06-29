Beyond this spin-off, 505 Games appears to have signed on for a big-budget sequel.

With titles like Max Payne or Alan Wake on the record, anyone would say that Remedy Entertainment has an interest in multiplayer games. But it seems that we were wrong, because that is exactly the direction in which the most recent Control is going to expand: in a recent official publication, the director of the “Control franchise “—We insist, franchise— Mikael Kasurinen talks about Project Condor.

According to your directions, this new game will be a multiplayer spin-off based on the universe they created in 2019. “Control is first and foremost a world, a place that houses a multitude of stories, events and characters” explains the creative. “A place where unexpected, strange and extraordinary things happen. We started with Jesse’s entrance into the Immemorial House, but there is more [historias] in this world. Many, many more. “

We understand that there will be skepticism regarding multiplayer Of course, one hopes that most of these stories will be told through new trunk deliveries or equivalent media (such as comics or television series) but perhaps a multiplayer title does not fit this idea very much. “We understand that there will be skepticism regarding multiplayer” Kasurinen anticipates.

“But I think we can create shared experiences without compromising our DNA or the stories we want to tell. Yes, we need to rethink our angles, techniques and habits, but we pose it as an exciting challenge: what would a multiplayer Remedy game look like? “Frankly, we don’t know: there are no clues as to what kind of experience it will offer, be it cooperative or competitive , with a great progression in the style of The Division or something more similar to a battle royale.

Without further clues in this regard, for now we are content to know that Project Condor will once again have the editorial seal of 505 Games , who also signed on for the hit original game. “Control is more than a location, a character or a story. We have more. Something ambitious. As today’s announcement says, a high-level collaboration has been outlined to expand the Control franchise with a bigger budget game ‘. Unfortunately, I can’t go much further, “he adds,” but suffice it to say that I am very excited about the future of the Control franchise. “

