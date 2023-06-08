We’ve almost reached the weekend and it’s time again for the initiative Free Play Dayswhich in this case focuses on Controldownloadable and playable free for this weekend within the new mandate.

Strangely, in this case we are dealing with only one game, but it is still very interesting: from today, June 8th and until Sunday 11 Juneit will therefore be possible to download and play Control on Xbox for free, as long as you can access the Free Play Days initiative.

This, we remind you, is dedicated exclusively to subscribers to Xbox Live Gold and of course also Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, given that the latter subscription also includes the former. However, this is an extended time trial, given that from Sunday evening the game will still return to its standard distribution.

Speaking of the game in question, it is a particularly popular Remedy title, which this year has reached over 3 million copies sold and revenues exceeding 92 million euros, according to the latest financial information on the team and publisher 505 Games who took care of the publication.

A new chapter, perhaps called Control 2, is already in development, but there is still no precise information about it.