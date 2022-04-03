Rossoneri knocked out 4-1 against Juve, but the Serbian has shown that he is there

An assist to bewitch them all. A time to get little applause. Milan Primavera lost 4-1 to Juve, but Marko Lazetic managed to get noticed for the first time. Against Verona, on the day of his debut, he only played for half an hour due to a blow to the side that took a contrast, now he has produced the first assist.

Assist – Premise: plan with the judgments. No “phenomenon”, “predestined” or anything like that, just news. Lazetic’s technical gesture is like a real point: he receives the ball with his back to the goal, if he moves it with his heel and then serves Capone with his right, widening the game, which with the plate beats Senko. A useless goal for the result – the bianconeri will close the match shortly afterwards with the other goals scored by Savona, Chibozo, Bonetti and Turicchia – but that at least catches the Serbian talent who arrived in January from Stankovic’s Red Star. Investment for the attack of the future. One meter and 92, broad shoulders, 18 years old, a couple of good conclusions, excellent ideas. He can help out. At the moment Giunti’s Milan Primavera are tenth with 36 points, -6 from the playoff area occupied by Atalanta. The company is needed. See also Cyclone Lukaku: he is on the market and can push Vlahovic to Juve

Time – At home they compared him to Vlahovic for his moves and style of play. Son and nephew of art, uncle Nikola played in Italy for several years (Lazio, Siena, Chievo, Genoa, Turin…). The physical problem remedied at the debut was of little consequence, he must get in shape, the Primavera can help him put minutes in his legs. Pioli also highlighted it a few weeks ago: “he needs time, but he has good qualities”. So far he has taken him on the bench three times, once in Serie A and two in the Italian Cup, but he has not yet made his debut. Patience. He must understand Italian football. The company believes it, he just needs time.

