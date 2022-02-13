Los Mochis, Sinaloa.- Yesterday afternoon, a fire occurred in a home in the port of Topolobampomunicipality of Ahome, mobilized elements of the different emergency bodies.

The incident occurred in the El Varadero neighborhood. API firefighters came to put out the flames. Civil Protection elements also provided support.

Read more: Vice Prosecutor’s Office investigates the crime of a young woman from El Fuerte, Sinaloa

Fortunately, no injuries were reported in this incident, only the material damage left by the fire.