Last year, Control developer Remedy announced it had signed a two-project publishing deal with Epic Games, and then re-introduced its fan favorite hero Alan Wake via Control’s excellent second expansion, which wove the story of both games together as part of Remedy’s wider narrative universe.

Was Wake being teed up to tease a full sequel to his Xbox 360 cult hit? After Epic’s publishing deal was announced – for a big “AAA multiplatform game already in pre-production” and a “new, smaller-scale project set in the same franchise” – fans’ hopes were high that Wake would also appear in one of these games.

Now, chatty but reliable Venturebeat journalist Jeff Grubb has announced via his Twitch he had heard “Alan Wake 2” was one of Remedy’s Epic-funded projects.

Grubb went on to state that this signified a change in strategy for Epic, which had moved to funding new projects from the ground up, rather than buying exclusivity for projects which had already been announced.

We’ve asked Remedy for comment.

Alan Wake fans have been waiting for a full sequel to the cult hit Xbox 360 game since 2010. A smaller, downloadable follow-up named Alan Wake’s American Nightmare was released in 2012 to bridge the gap between larger releases, but despite various attempts over the years, a sequel has never materialized.