Control confirms your arrival date on Game Pass PC, after Microsoft revealed a slew of new games in early January coming to Xbox Game Pass by the start of 2021. As usual, not all games were confirmed in that initial reveal. Specifically, it appears that Xbox Game Pass for PC has at least one more game to release in January. Control, originally released on Xbox Game Pass for consoles in December 2020, is now confirmed to launch on Xbox Game Pass for PC on January 21.
Control was officially launched on August 27, 2019. In a few months, the leaks and rumors indicated that Control would come to Xbox Game Pass. Those rumors were canceled by Xbox boss Phil Spencer, who said at the time that Control would not make it to Game Pass.
Control came to Xbox Game Pass on December 3 for console and Android and now confirms its arrival date to Game Pass PC. When the announcement of its arrival to console Game Pass was made, no news was made about its arrival of Xbox Game Pass PC c. Although around that time, the leaks indicated that Control would be released on PC. Still, Xbox Game Pass subscribers had to wait for the time to come when Control confirms your arrival date on Game Pass PC.
That’s right, all Game Pass subscribers will be able to play at the end. One thing to remember is that Xbox Game Pass generally doesn’t include DLC content with games that are added to the subscription service. That is still the case for Control. The base game will be completely free for subscribers, but the Control DLC will need to be purchased separately.
