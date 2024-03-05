With March already underway, Xbox has revealed the list of games that will come to Game Pass during the first half of this month. On this occasion, we found some quite interesting titles, such as No More Heroes III, but it is Control the inclusion that draws the most attention on this occasion.

Starting this week, All Xbox Game Pass users will have the opportunity to play a very interesting list of titles, where we find AAA experiences, as well as slightly smaller productions. This is the full list:

PAW Patrol World (Console, Cloud and PC) – March 7

SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom – Rehydrated (Console, Cloud and PC) – March 12

Control Ultimate Edition (Console, Cloud and PC) – March 13

No More Heroes 3 (Console, Cloud and PC) –March 14

Lightyear Frontier (previous) (Cloud, PC, and Xbox Series X|S) – March 19

MLB The Show 24 (Cloud and Console) – March 19

Next to Control Ultimate Edition, MLB The Show 24 It is one of the additions that attracts the most attention on this occasion. However, SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom – Rehydrated and No More Heroes III They are very worthwhile experiences, and fans of these two properties should not ignore them. On related topics, Xbox announces new official SpongeBob SquarePants console. Likewise, we will have a new Xbox event this week.

Editor's Note:

This is a solid list. All games on this list, with the possible exception of Lightyear Frontier, they are very worth it. As a fan of No More Heroes, I'm going to give this version of the third title a chance, to see how it runs on something other than the Switch. However, Control Ultimate Edition It is also something that is very worthwhile.

Via: Xbox