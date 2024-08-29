Annapurna Interactive and Remedy Entertainment announced a partnership to co-produce and co-finance the development of Control 2. But they also revealed that this franchise, along with that of Alan Wakewill have adaptations for film, television and other formats.

Remedy highlighted that the publication of Control 2 It will be on his own, and he is also working at full speed on this sequel, which is highly anticipated by players.

Mikael Kasurinen, creative director at Remedy Entertainment, commented ‘We are very excited to have Annapurna on board!’Juha Vainio, executive producer of the franchise, agreed with this. Control.

Both highlighted Annapurna’s creative values ​​and how well aligned they are with their own. So much so that they called it a ‘inspiring partner’ to move forward. Then they talked about the work they are doing.

Kasurinen and Vainio stood out ‘At Remedy we’ve been working on Control 2 for a while, it looks amazing and we think Annapurna is the perfect partner to work with as the game’s development moves towards production and eventually to the finish line.’.

Creative director Sam Lake, for his part, commented on how excited he is to expand the story of Alan Wake and its ‘Remedy Connected Universe’.

Especially since now it will reach beyond video games and into other media like those mentioned at the beginning. Lake stressed that this will be under ‘a unified vision’and trusted Annapurna as the ‘perfect partner’ to make this dream come true.

Héctor Sánchez, president of Annapurna, commented that with this agreement they are not only looking to adapt great games but ‘break new ground in how businesses can collaborate’.

The support they provide to Remedy goes beyond self-publishing, and actually ‘they are putting faith in their vision’. Sanchez noted that they are aware of their partners’ experience in creating first-class games and are excited to bring other audiences to the game. Control and Alan Wake.

By the way and with respect to Alan Wake, did you know that a fan bought 4 thousand copies of the game and none of them worked? Now that was very sad!