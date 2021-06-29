One spin off of Control in cooperative multiplayer has just been announced by Remedy Entertainment, which will make the game on the basis of an agreement just signed with the publisher 505 Games.

Waiting for news on Alan Wake 2, which is about to enter an advanced stage of development, the Finnish team therefore returns to deal with the universe introduced with the adventures of Jesse Faden, which will be enriched with this spin-off, whose code name is Condor.

“We are thrilled to be able to continue and expand our partnership with Remedy. With over two million copies sold and grossing over € 70 million, Control has proved to be a great success,” said Rami and Raffi Galante, co-CEO of Digital Bros.

“Due to its multiplayer nature, Condor has the potential to engage the gamer community over the long term, contributing to 505 Games’ revenue for a longer range than traditional productions.”

The initial budget for the development of Condor will amount to 25 million euros, while the investments in production and marketing will be equally divided between 505 Games and Remedy Entertainment, as well as the net revenues generated by the game.

The agreement also includes the project of a new chapter of Control high budget, the details of which will be established in the future.

Control, an official artwork featuring Jesse Faden.

“We have successfully partnered with 505 Games for over four years, consolidating their respective positions, and we are delighted to be able to deepen this partnership,” said Tero Virtala, CEO of Remedy Entertainment.

“This new agreement supports the goal of expanding our games into wide-ranging franchises, creating experiences that are benchmarks, strengthening our business capabilities and collaborating with great partners to share new successes.”