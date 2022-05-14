The success of Control it was very positive for Remedy and the near future of the company already seems to be planned. During the financial report, Remedy claimed to have five games in the pipeline: among these, there are 2 games in the universe of Control: the first is Project Condora cooperative PvE game, while the second is called “Heron“.

Among the titles in development there is also the free-to-play title with the code name “Vanguard“. This is a cooperative game that will be released in collaboration with Tencent. This is not the first time we hear about the game, but today Remedy says that development continues compared to the previous quarter and that the project is now in the” proof- “phase. of-concept “.

The studio’s largest project currently in development is of course Alan Wake 2. This highly anticipated sequel was officially announced at The Game Awards 2021 and is now in full production. It will launch in 2023 exclusively on Xbox Series X | S, PlayStation 5 and PC.

Of course, the remakes of Max Payne 1 and 2 are in development at Remedy. The studio says the announcement has been very well received by gamers and says they are very excited to bring these remakes to old and new fans alike.

In general, therefore, it can be clearly said that the study is going well. Remedy completed its Nasdaq Helsinki listing earlier this month, hoping to increase brand awareness, improve share liquidity and expand its shareholder base.

Source: Wccftech