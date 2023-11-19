Remedy Entertainment has officially confirmed That Control 2 is currently in development phase. The game, like its predecessor, will be developed by Remedy and published by 505 Games.

In the press release announcing the news it is revealed that the development budget will be equal to 50 million euroswith the post-development investment share shared between 505 and Remedy.

Control 2 will launch for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S and Windows PC and will use the engine Northlight owner of Remedy, previously used for Control, Alan Wake 2 and Quantum Break. The press release reads the following:

Control is the largest investment 505 Games has ever made, so it holds a special place in our hearts. We’re grateful to the entire community of players who made Control such a beloved game, and we’re even more excited to be working on Control 2.

Leonid Stepanovthe Senior Gameplay Designer of Alan Wake 2, confirmed via his official X/Twitter page that thewill work on the project:

Making Alan Wake 2 was an incredible journey and an experience I will remember forever! But now the time has come to create a new experience. From today I will take part in the development of Control 2.

We can expect new information on Control 2 in the coming months, as Remedy begins to shape its own Remedy Connected Universea shared universe which currently involves the Alan Wake and Control franchises.