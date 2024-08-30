Great news for lovers of the narrative universe signed Remedy (creators of Control and the Alan Wake series): as revealed by the studio through a post on its social profiles, the team has made a very important agreement with the great publisher Annapurna.

This deal will bring new funding to the team’s coffers and will allow the realization of a great dream of the developers: Control 2The sequel to the 2019 title has been “on the bench” for a long time due to the poor spending power of the development team.

“We announce that we have reached a a co-financing agreement for the realization of Control 2 with Annapurna. We are also proud to announce that Annapurna will be joining us to bring the Control and Alan Wake franchises to life for film and TV series.”

This is what we can read from the post published by Remedy: fans of the development studio can expect great news for its most beloved franchises. Thanks to the great success of Alan Wake 2, Game of the Year 2023 Candidate at the latest GOTY, the development team has been enjoying great fame in recent months.

Remedy’s recent rise to popularity has led to the release of a physical version of Alan Wake 2, coming on October 22.