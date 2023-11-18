We’ve known that for a long time Control 2 is one of the ongoing projects at Remedy Entertainment, but so far there hasn’t been much direct information on whether or not it’s already in the works. active developmentwhich it seems like confirmed by one of the developers.

Some updates on the situation had arrived from Remedy’s financial conference which arrived with the results of the fiscal year quarter, however, regarding Control 2 there had only been a vague mention about the size of the project.

The new information instead comes from Leonid Stepanovwho in his new message on X reported that he had concluded work on Alan Wake 2 and had therefore moved on to the development of Control 2.