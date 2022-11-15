Remedy Entertainment has announced that it has signed an agreement with the Italian publisher 505 Games to co-develop and co-produce Control 2, the sequel to the game launched in 2019 with excellent public success. The title will be available for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series and PC, with a higher budget than the first chapter. Previously known as Codename Heron, Control 2 will be based on Remedy’s proprietary engine, Northlight, and is currently still in the concept stage. Remedy will publish the PC version, while the console version will be published by 505 Games. “We are delighted to strengthen our partnership with Remedy and continue the success story of Control together,” said 505 Games co-CEOs Rami and Raffi Galante. “Since launching in 2019, Control has sold over three million copies. This is the largest investment ever made by 505 Games, so it has a special place in our hearts.”