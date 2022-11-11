Remedy Entertainment has signed an agreement with 505 Games, an international video game publisher and subsidiary of Digital Bros, for the production and collaborative development of Control 2, the sequel to the award-winning game of the same name. The budget that will be allocated for Control 2 will be 50 million euros and Remedy will retain the intellectual property of the game.

The new Control 2 will arrive on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X / S come on PCand will be developed on Remedy’s proprietary system, Northlight. The PC version will be published by Remedy, while the console version by 505 Games.

For now it is too early to talk about dates, information and details, given that Control 2 it is still being conceived, but we will certainly be able to find out more in the coming months. The game was already in the pipeline, under the name Codename Heron, and it has now been confirmed that the game will be a full-fledged sequel. Mikael KasurinenGame Director of the Control Franchise, said:

With Control, we jumped into the unknown. We wanted to create something new. Something different and unexpected. A world like no other. Thank you for making Control such a success for all of us. With Control 2 we will take another leap into the unknown. It will be an unexpected journey. It will take a while, but to put it mildly, this is the most exciting project I have ever worked on. We are still at the beginning, but it will be worth the wait.

Control is an adventure in sandbox stylein which gameplay plays a vital role in the gaming experience, requiring the player to master a combination of supernatural powers, modifiable equipment and responsive game environments, enhanced by visually stunning effects achieved through the use of the proprietary engine Northlight of Remedy and the meticulous implementation of ray tracing technology with NVIDIA’s GeForce RTX.