Remedy Entertainment is 505 Games have announced that a new game set in the universe of Control is in development along with a sequel.

The Control spin-off, codenamed Condor, is a multiplayer project set in the same universe. Remedy said that while it has focused almost exclusively on single-player experiences, the developers are also fans of multiplayer games and that playing alongside others can make games shine. “like any single player experience“.

“Control is first of all a world, a place for a multitude of stories, events and characters“, he has declared Mikael Kasurinen, game director of Remedy. “A place where unexpected, strange and extraordinary things happen. We started with Jesse entering the Oldest House, but there is more to this world. Oh, so much more“.

“And Project Condor will be an expression of this“.

“We understand that there will be skepticism about multiplayer. But I believe we can create shared experiences without compromising our DNA or the stories we want to tell. Yes, we have to rethink our points of view, our techniques, our mentality, but we see it as an exciting challenge“.

Kasurinen goes on to say that the team has “already made extraordinary progress on this front“and that the possibilities”they are extremely exciting“.

That said, a Control sequel is also in development with a “larger budgetWhile Kasurinen didn’t go into details, he said the team is excited about the future of the franchise.

“It will take a long time to show these projects“he said.”But don’t worry, there are other experiences from our studio that you will love“.

Source: VG247.