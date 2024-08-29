Precisely, the Finnish company cites movies and TV series but he says we can expect more, too.

Remedy announced a collaboration with Annapurna a well-known video game publisher (also). The two companies will co-finance the development of Control 2 and will collaborate on the creation of multimedia products related to Control and Alan Wake.

Remedy and Annapurna Statement

Remedy says: “What does this mean for you, dear fans? Most of all, it means that Remedy is able to make Control 2 exactly the game we wantand now we also have an incredible partner to extend our IPs into other mediums. Additionally, we will be self-publishing Control 2. The Control 2 development team is working flat out on the game. We know you’re eager to hear about the game, but you’ll have to wait a bit.”

Alan Wake already has a live action version, to be honest

“This agreement with Remedy is not just about the adaptation of great gamesbut also breaking new ground in how companies can collaborate. By supporting Remedy’s move toward self-publishing, we’re giving credence to their vision,” said Hector Sanchez, President of Interactive and New Media at Annapurna. “We know from experience that Remedy is a first-rate partner for game development, and we’re excited to share their work with an even wider audience by bringing the Control and Alan Wake universes to film, television, and beyond.”

“The way we tell stories is changing,” Ellison said. “Today, people fall in love with characters and universes, not formats, and we’re thrilled to leverage Remedy’s beloved, compelling storytelling in these new mediums.”

