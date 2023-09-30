Home page World

From: Robin Dittrich

Weddings are supposed to be the most beautiful day in the life of a couple. For the guests at a British wedding, the wedding ceremony now became one thing above all: expensive.

Munich – A bride and groom wanted to celebrate a particularly expensive wedding in Great Britain. A friend of an invited guest reported the incidents on Reddit. To take part in the wedding, you should pay a whopping 2300 euros.

2300 euros: The bride and groom demand a high sum to attend the wedding

The Reddit user talked about the wedding invitation to his friend Jack and his girlfriend. The invitation came from Jack’s good friend Jeff and his future wife Sophie. Just a few months after Jack and his girlfriend agreed to the wedding, the couple received a response via email: “Thank you for the feedback about our wedding, and thank you for wanting to help us create the wedding of our dreams place.”

Jack read what exactly that meant at the end of the email. There was a link that said “Click here to pay.” Jack assumed it was just to help finance the honeymoon and ignored the link. When he looked after a few days to see where the link led, he couldn’t believe his eyes. After the jump, the wedding guest was asked to pay almost 2,000 British pounds – to attend the wedding.

Despite paying almost £2,000, drinks had to be paid extra at the wedding

At first, the wedding guest thought that the request for payment must be a scam. However, after contacting the wedding venue, he realized that he really should pay the £2,000. Because the groom meant a lot to him, Jack decided to pay almost 2,300 euros – his entire savings. He resolved to drink and eat as much as possible at the wedding so that it would be somewhat worthwhile for him.

The next shock came at the wedding: drinks were not included in the 2,300 euros. The bill then grew again because each guest had to pay another 230 euros tip for the location. After Jack compared the cost of the location with the number of guests, he came to the conclusion that the wedding was free for the bride and groom. Reddit users were horrified in the comments. “No matter who invited me, if the bill was 2,300 euros I would have simply turned it down,” was the top comment.

