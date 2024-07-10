Here’s why regional councilors are making a big mistake about contributions. The solution is called INPS

LISTEN TO THE COLUMN “PINOCCHIO” EVERY DAY ON RADIO LOMBARDIA (100.3), ON AIR AT 7.15 PM DURING THE ANALYSIS PROGRAM “PANE AL PANE” AND REPLAYED THE NEXT DAY AT 6.45 AM



Today’s news is everywhere that the Lombardy regional council is discussing reintroduce contributions for regional councillors, and the severance pay. Or, to be clear, the “liquidation”. It had all been removed in 2011, together with the life annuities, by Roberto Formigoni, at the end of a very tough press campaign in which – and I’m proud of it – I also participated together with the then presenter of Telelombardia Roberto Poletti. That stuff there was a disgrace, and it had to be removed. People who with a regional legislature went on for decades taking money, like Mario Capanna (34 thousand euros in 2023) or Louis Corban (who in 2022 took 37 thousand), former deputy mayor of Milan and today a great opponent of Beppe Hallor Carlo Monguzzi (72 thousand in 2023) also a great opponent of Sala, who also received a golden severance pay.

Life pensions, the caste of regional councilors

Everything is in order, of course. But it was the caste, and it had to be said. Because in the meantime the city councilors received practically nothing and for the mayors there were not even contributions paid, and to manage perhaps cities like Milan the salary was less than that of a regional councilor, and without any final benefits. So, in 2011 Formigoni eliminates everything.

It’s good that politicians are paid fairly. But without shortcuts

So, let’s get back to today. Those who know me know that I don’t think it’s right to pay politicians little, especially if they are administrators. I think that if the mayor of Milan earns less than an Eni official (not a manager!), we have a problem. I think that if the President of the Republic and the Prime Minister earn less than 250 thousand euros a year, we have a problem. Work must be paid. To every worker a just wage, said Jesus Christ, but since we are a country of hypocrites, everyone tries to grab something and after years in which politicians have done it more than anyone else, now we have the most absurd free. Presidents of public companies, boards of directors, people who work for the State who must do it for free. Crazy stuff, but this is the fashion today, deluding ourselves that there is a saving. The worker must not steal the salary, and the politician must not steal the salary, but he cannot be paid incorrectly either.

The solution: why not open an INPS position for politicians?

Given this, the Lombardy regional law that should have reintroduced contributions for regional councilors is wrong. For a very simple reason: because once again the ones deciding on the regional councilors should have been… the regional councilors. And it shouldn’t be like that. This is not good. Furthermore, the regional offices continue to say that the councilors cannot be treated like all the others, the poor devils like me and you, who pay into INPS or any other social security fund. And why on earth? Why should there be another type of treatment? And if it is not possible, let’s make a state law that standardizes all the regional councils, and that forces INPS to open the positions, and you will see that the problem will be solved in a flash.

Why can’t you open an INPS position for politicians? that you pay out based on INPS rules, based on INPS rates, exactly like me and millions of other workers? This is the underlying problem, always. That we go from the grab-and-grab of politicians to nothing, and in the middle there is the attempt to self-regulate, to set special rules, to do wrong things. Politicians of every order and degree should have contributions paid to IPNS, the severance pay in the same amount as everyone else, the health system of everyone else and so on. Nothing less and nothing more. Only in this way will the people know that they are doing their job honestly. A job like all the others, very important, but not for the privileged.