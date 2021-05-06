The sixth session of the UAE Media Forum discussed in a session titled “Wrong or Right … The Role of the New Media” in the presence of media sector leaders, writers, academics and a group of influential people on social media platforms in the country … the profound and comprehensive transformations that the media work has witnessed in the recent period. Especially when it comes to social media and how it is used by influencers.

At the beginning of the session held yesterday evening at the headquarters of the Dubai Press Club, His Excellency Dr. Ali Rashid Al Nuaimi, a member of the Federal National Council, explained that the plurality and diversity of what is being presented at the level of the Emirati media is the secret of its success and that it is not necessary to put all social influencers in one template .. indicating that The majority of them provide constructive and useful content that can be accepted .. He said that there are a few who only seek fame, especially those who provide information that is not true and that many malicious people around the world receive and then try to offend the Emirates with what they are promoting about it unlike the truth.

He added that the new media has become a reality that cannot be overlooked and provided his advice to young people that there is a challenge facing them, so they must present a persuasive media discourse to the public, and he made clear that the awareness of these influencers of the great responsibility that lies on their shoulders and the need to provide real qualitative content that reflects the UAE’s efforts in All sectors.

Dirar Belhoul Al Falasi, member of the Federal National Council and Executive Director of the “Watani Al Emarat” Foundation, mentioned that there are some social influencers who provided good content while others failed. “While Majid Al Suwaidi, Director General of Dubai Media City, said that the more good influencers there are, the more the media arena will develop in a way. Akbar pointed out that they are trying to provide an infrastructure to provide quality, useful and targeted information materials at the level of production and presentation.

Al-Suwaidi pointed out that there are a large number of users of the state’s platforms from outside the UAE, which gives us a preferential advantage that we can build on in the future.

Media journalist Muhammad Salem said that influencers have a great responsibility to deliver correct information to society, explaining that local media outlets do not stop only at TV stations, newspapers and radio stations, but they vary to include social media in its various platforms, which have many followers.

He noted that personally, he was keen, through his experience during the period of confronting the new Corona virus, to be accurate in what he communicated, keen to ensure that the information provided was issued by the concerned official, stressing at the same time the importance of media professionals making more efforts to prove their presence on social media platforms and provide content Decent and qualitative reflects what is actually happening.

For his part, the media, Munther Al-Mudki, stated that the role of influencers in social media platforms is very important to send a positive image of the UAE to the whole world and that there are many of them who are committed and professional and have proven their worth, especially in light of the emerging Corona virus pandemic.

Journalist Muhammad Al-Mannai mentioned that the Emirati media has made very great achievements during the past period, with the information it provided and accompanied the pandemic with credibility, and that the media of all spectrums made a huge effort to provide a qualitative message and respectable content.

In turn, journalist Amer bin Jassas said that it is important for every influencer to express his convictions well and useful to society and that we need all ideas aimed at developing media content.

For its part, Asmahan Al Naqbi explained that the media materials do not stop only at the official side and that there is another entertainment that is loved and preferred by many segments of society and is available on social media platforms, indicating that it is very important to give opportunities to young people interested in this aspect to show their abilities and that it is possible for there to be influential people. Specialized so that each one of them has unique content to display, as there are artistic, sports, fashion and many other fields that a large segment of the public loves.

Journalist Marawan Al-Hall emphasized that it is possible to make a qualitative leap in the programs and content of social networks by producing visual media materials by Emirati TV stations and then broadcasting them on social media platforms, and that this is sufficient to provide high-end and competitive content that can be relied upon and on its credibility.

For his part, Mustafa Al Zarouni, managing editor of Emirati affairs at Al Khaleej Times newspaper, said that everyone should shoulder their responsibilities, especially the tweeters, with regard to their media content on their platforms.

Journalist Muhammad al-Kaabi noted that every person is able to be an influencer, especially if he is a specialist media … pointing out that there are many foreigners living in the country who are global influencers.





Follow our latest local and sports news, and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

