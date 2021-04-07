One of the most important results of the 2020 economic crisis in Russia was the weakening of one of the pillars of the country’s financial and banking system – private deposit. For the first time in a long time, Russians began to place less money in fixed-term accounts. Some experts believe that deposits will never be truly profitable again and recommend looking for other financial instruments for investing funds, and small banks – to reconsider their development strategy in principle. Details – in the material “Izvestia”.

At the end of 2020, according to report Analytical Credit Rating Agency (ACRA), banks faced outflows in general – for the first time in six years. The share of client money in the structure of bank liabilities amounted to 79.3% at the end of 2020, 0.8% less than a year earlier. In February, this indicator fell even more sharply – to 78.3%. The outflow of funds was managed thanks to their own liquidity and deposits with the Bank of Russia.

However, the main problem was the outflow of money from individuals. Although on average the total amount of funds in accounts increased by 8%, the amount on deposits fell by 1.7 trillion rubles (from 22.9 trillion to 21.2 trillion), while in current accounts it increased by 4.1 trillion rubles. Taking into account the growth of balances on escrow accounts, the total inflow of funds from the population in 2020 amounted to 3.5 trillion rubles. Although the funds withdrawn from deposits could be largely used to finance the mortgage (for the initial payment), as well as go to the stock market, the flow of funds from fixed-term accounts to current accounts was also recorded.

It is worth noting that in conditions of devaluation, the population quite actively withdrew funds from foreign currency deposits. According to the agency, at the end of the year, the total volume of liabilities to the population, denominated in foreign currency, decreased by 4.5%. Deposits in rubles decreased by 8.9%, while the outflow of funds from fixed-term foreign currency deposits amounted to 17.1%.

Such a cooling of the population towards deposits is not surprising at all. After the 2008 crisis, the population finally gained confidence in the banking system, having donated money to credit institutions. The growth in ruble deposits of individuals, for example, in 2010 exceeded 50%. This was facilitated both by the government’s efforts to insure deposits and by the high interest rates offered by banks, especially small and medium-sized ones. In the face of the liquidity crisis, they did not find a better option but to turn to private investors. The Bank of Russia even fought this practice for some time, regularly publishing instructions to lower interest rates.

After 2014, the trend has strengthened, even despite the devaluation. One of the reasons for this was the positive real rate of the Bank of Russia, which significantly exceeded inflation. All these years, bank deposits have become not only a reliable, but also a profitable operation.

In the last crisis year, everything changed. The Central Bank cut the rate, for the first time in a long time, moving it to the negative area in real terms (that is, the rate minus inflation). The banks had no choice but to follow the course set by the regulator. Deposit rates began to fall very quickly. If in December 2020 the average maximum rate on deposits of individuals included in the top 10 banks was 6.13%, then by early October it fell back to 4.33%. In recent months, it has grown slightly, but still barely surpasses 4.5%.

At the same time, inflation began to accelerate, which was partly caused by a strong decrease in the Central Bank’s rate, but to a greater extent – by the global situation: food inflation, a shortage of microchips, problems with containers in the largest ports of the world. On an annualized basis, inflation exceeded 5% in February. Thus, even the maximum rates in large banks turned out to be negative.

In fact, at the beginning of 2021, Russians are forced to pay money to place funds in banks. Foreign currency deposits are a bad ersatz, since rates on them are already prohibitively low, and the threat of accelerating inflation exists at the moment both in the United States and in the European Union. In fact, the Fed’s statements that inflation is not such a priority for them at the moment clearly show what can be expected from the future.

Thus, the trend is evident – the population is leaving the banking sector. Unlike in previous years, everything is in order with confidence in him, just deposits at such percentages are not interesting to depositors. In the opinion of Yuri Yudenkov, Professor of the Department of Finance, Monetary Circulation and Credit, Faculty of Finance and Banking (FFB), RANEPA, this outcome is serious and for a long time.

– The situation will not change, and the number of depositors, as well as the number of banks, will sharply decrease. The people felt the benefits of individual investment accounts. And if the older generation can continue to keep their savings in savings accounts, then young people will not carry money to banks.

The expert called the prospects of banks sad – it is more profitable to work on the stock market now.

– Competitors offer trust operations, IIS and other instruments. And since the profitability is much higher, the popularity is also higher. Everyone wants to make good money. It turns out the following situation: either you take risks and earn more, or you do not risk and get your 3% per annum on deposits. There are banks that are part of the deposit insurance system and offer 6% per annum. But we still need to look for them. Large, stable banks will not offer 6%.

Other experts believe that it is too early to see off the era of bank deposits. According to Finam analyst Igor Dodonov, an increase in the Central Bank’s rate may return depositors’ funds back.

– It is possible that by the end of this year the rates will enter the “normal” range (5-6%, according to the Central Bank’s estimates). Against this background, banks have already begun to gradually raise deposit rates, and this trend is likely to continue. According to our estimates, by the end of the year, the profitability of deposits may increase by 0.5-1 percentage points, which, combined with slowing inflation, will increase the attractiveness of bank deposits in the eyes of the population.

The interlocutor of Izvestia also noted that those who last year transferred money from a deposit to the stock market or to some other investment instruments, but did not receive the promised income or incurred losses, may begin to return to their usual bank deposits. It is quite difficult for citizens who want to invest conservatively in the end to find an alternative to the traditional deposit.

– Investments in stocks / bonds, precious metals, foreign currencies, real estate and other instruments have significant market risks and are not available to everyone. In my opinion, at the moment, it is probably better to place the funds in a savings account, so that later, when attractive offers appear, they can be transferred to a term deposit.

“Deposits remain one of the most reliable and understandable investment instruments for individuals,” says Yulia Yakupova, junior director for bank ratings of the Expert RA rating agency. “In addition, small banks often set deposit rates at a higher level than medium and large players to retain their client base. For these reasons, the likelihood that the population will massively withdraw funds from small banks precisely because of low rates is low.

According to her, the increase in the key rate of the Central Bank and the market expectations for a further increase in the rate provide some support for the attractiveness of deposits.

As for the threat for small banks to lose the most important source of liquidity, then, according to Dodonov, a much greater threat is the deterioration of assets after regulatory indulgences cease to operate in the middle of the year, and creditors will have to add reserves.

Yudenkov, in turn, believes that small credit institutions should find their own way of development in times of crisis and use the advantages of their small size – this is the only way they can survive in the longer term.