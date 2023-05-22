The participation of the society can have a favorable impact on the prevention of floods, since 50 percent of the actions for the elimination of risks of this nature are the responsibility of the citizens, because of keeping informed of the calls they make Civil protection, In addition to keeping streets, sewers and streams clean, it will be possible for water to flow without the greatest of complications. This is one of the main points to reduce the danger of flooding.

As long as society intervenes in this way in the tasks that aid elements plan to provide security during the hurricane season that has already begun, the work carried out for this will have a better effect, so this is the opportunity for citizens to put their grain of sand for the common good, since they are still at time to act and work together with Civil protection.

We recommend you read: