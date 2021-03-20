When he was shot in the chest in a crossfire, his family understood that it was time to leave Damascus. Their lives were at stake. Five years later, ‘Jack’ is about to finish his studies in Mexico, thanks to a civil organization that adopted him in the country and gave him the tools to return when the nightmare of war is over. In his opinion, when that moment occurs, Syria will need its youth.

Mexico is internationally recognized for having a tradition of asylum for foreign refugees. The country, the same opened its arms to the Spanish exile during the Franco regime, as to those who fled the dictatorships in Argentina and Chile, decades ago. And at present it could not be different with the victims of the war in Syria.

Only this time it is not a state policy, but an effort by civil society, specifically a humanitarian organization called Project Habesha, which is dedicated to contacting young Syrians who are exiled in the Middle East and are in a critical situation, to give them an opportunity to continue their higher studies on Mexican soil.

Abdalkader Mohammad was born and raised in Damascus, and five years ago, when he was traveling by bus to the university – he was in the first semester of Business Administration – a firearm projectile was embedded in his chest, in the middle of a crossfire . After saving his life in hospital, his family made the decision that he had to leave the country.

After spending a year in exile, working in a refugee camp in Iraq, he met Adrián Meléndez, founder of Proyecto Habesha. This is how he arrived in the quiet city of Aguascalientes, capital of the state of the same name, in the Mexican Bajío, with less than a million inhabitants.

Abdalkader’s family has roots in Kurdistan, so he prefers to use his Kurdish name, Jackdar. Or just Jack, as his friends call him. After an intensive Spanish course, Habesha – which has an agreement with 20 universities in the country – helped him get a place at a university in Monterrey, in the northern border state of Nuevo León.

“After stopping for five years, starting a new language, a new school, a new education system, it was very difficult. The university offered us a semester to adapt to nothing else. A lot of support, from students, from volunteers, from teachers,” says Jack. , emphasizing that “everything was a challenge, even with food, making friends, understanding the culture, how to speak …”.

Today, Jack has taken over the streets of Monterrey and, above all, Aguascalientes, its neighborhood cafes, its parks. He returns to this city whenever he has a chance. And today, due to the pandemic, he has returned again, since the student residences in Monterrey are not inhabited and he preferred to return to the land that welcomed him, just disembarked from the Middle East.

And although he loves Mexico, its culture and its people, Jack has his goals very well planned and keeps his eyes on the day when the war in his country ends and he can return.

“Syria needs me and other young people, because the country has been destroyed. Who is going to run a country that was drawn 10 years ago? They are young people. My clear idea is to go back and do something, participate 2% in rebuilding my life. country again. I am adding everything I learned in Mexico, and whenever possible, I am going to take a whole culture with me, from Mexico to Syria; a lot of learning, a lot of experience, and I am going to fill these gaps that the war has left. “