Clément Noël, winner of the Chamonix slalom on Saturday, could not repeat his performance on Sunday. The Norwegian Henrik Kristoffersen won this second slalom in the Haute-Savoie resort and signed his second success of the season. After having straddled from the second gate of the first round on Saturday, Kristoffersen this time outstripped the Swiss Ramon Zenhäusern and Sandro Simonet. The Norwegian, holding the globe of the specialty, is reassured a few days of the world championships. Best time of the first round, he started last on a track which had deteriorated significantly over the starters. The Austrian Marco Schwarz, best slalom rider of the season and a few points away from winning the world of the specialty, only ranked 6th. Leader in the classification of the big crystal globe, Frenchman Alexis Pinturault, second fastest in the first round, was only able to make 8th. But the Courchevel skier again largely limits the damage against his runner-up Schwarz. é. S.