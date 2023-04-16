New paragraph. The UCAM season no longer has a European competition, but a domestic one. And the Endesa League does not loosen up. A Zaragoza arrives today at the Palace that last week, with their victory over Gran Canaria (76-73) and the Murcian defeat at Obradoiro’s home (81-79) has managed to hunt down UCAM and enter fully as a serious contender for the race to be next year in Europe.

The team led by Porfirio Fisac, who is back in Zaragoza after replacing the dismissed Martin Schiller, has put his head into this fight thanks to the good form he is going through. Of the last nine games they have won six, finding victories of merit (half of them against rivals in ‘playoff’ positions) and displaying a basketball of increasing value, to which the arrival of the Serbian point guard of almost two meters Stefan Jovic.

‘Basket average’ favorable



In other words, it has little to do with the Zaragoza that UCAM met in the game on the second day of the league (64-81 for Sito Alonso’s team), where they achieved a victory that, moreover, represents the only ‘basket -average’ favorable for the Murcians before all the persecutors there are for the last place in the ‘playoff’ and European positions. In the absence of finally solving today, of course.

The Maño team lives a dynamic, therefore, very different from that of a UCAM that has been scalded in the Champions League quarterfinals against Unicaja and has only won two games in this second round. Rojas, captain, confirmed the misdiagnosis when, seconds after being eliminated, he said that this was “the worst moment since Sito arrived.”

That day was Chiozza’s first game and Luther’s last as a university player, who lived it as a discard. A day later Danilo Nikolic was announced, who passed the medical examination the day before yesterday and yesterday did his first session together with the rest of his teammates. Montenegrin of 2.07 meters and with a fondness for the outside shot, he arrives to be Radovic’s complement.

With the fresh air of the two incorporations, UCAM pursues a victory that seems essential. Failing today is to continue moving away little by little from Europe when, counting this, there are eight days left in the regular season and two more games the ‘basket-average’ the difference with the promised land.

And he needs to offer something to his people so that those who are leaving the Palace will come back. With an atmosphere of detachment it will not be possible and, last Wednesday, with the possibility of equalizing a qualifying round for access to a ‘Final Four’, only a little more than 5,000 souls gathered.

Today will also be the last opportunity for the people of Murcia to see live the young man of 18 years and 2.21 meters Aday Mara, who is rumored to give way to American college basketball. “When the river sounds, water carries,” recognized Fisac.