Barça reaches the Spanish Super Cup at the best moment of the season, but without Leo Messi to face Real Sociedad in the semifinals. Barcelona has chained three victories in the League for the first time and has gone eight games without losing defeat (six wins and two draws), specifically since losing four (0-3) to Juventus in the Champions League on 8 December days after falling in Cádiz (2-1). Among those matches in which he added the three points is the one that beat Real Sociedad at the Camp Nou a month ago, on December 16, one of the few in which he has been able to come back (2-1 in a very even clash Then the San Sebastian team, rival this Wednesday in Córdoba in the first semifinal, were going through a good moment that began to twist to the point that Imanol Alguacil’s squad has only won one game since that day. If Ronald Koeman’s team have added 20 of the last 24 possible points, the Real remains at 6 of 24. It is clear who arrives stronger.

However, the Spanish Super Cup is an island in the season where anything can happen. It is funny, for example, that Barça is considered a favorite when it has only really completed a good and convincing week in this course full of doubts, although it was at the beginning of 2021. The image of Real Sociedad has been better for months , more regular and even last Saturday he showed his face in Seville despite the KO (3-2). What has changed compared to that 2-1 in which Alba and De Jong traced Willian José’s 0-1 before the break is the inspiration of Leo Messi. However, Barcelona loses the Argentine star to face Real.

Messi was not only more successful in sport, but emotionally he was different: involved, participative and even smiling. However, due to discomfort in the hamstring in his left leg, the Argentine forward will miss the match. His withdrawal was confirmed early in the afternoon, after he did not participate in the activation session of the Barça team in the morning.

If Barça reaches the final, Messi will want to remove the thorn from the semifinal of the Spanish Super Cup a year ago in Saudi Arabia, where the final four format was released. That Barça lost 2-3 against Atlético in a game that won 2-1 in the 80th minute with goals from Messi and Griezmann and a great game that did not translate into 3-1 because the VAR annulled a goal to Messi for touching the ball with the hand involuntarily and almost imperceptibly before finishing and another to Arturo Vidal for an offside of half a millimeter. The mattress team was revived and turned the scoreboard. The frustration was so great that Josep Maria Bartomeu, already former president, fired Ernesto Valverde without having Xavi Hernández signed, who did not accept the position in such haste, opening the door to Quique Setién’s experiment that did not go well in a cursed year for all kinds of reasons. Koeman has already advanced that he will put “the best team to be in the final”, ruling out abusing rotations now that the team works.

Real Sociedad, which is still pending last season’s Cup final against Athletic, believes that the Super Cup is a good reason to return to give the best version despite the confirmed loss of David Silva, who joins those of Aritz Elustondo, Sangalli, Sola and Moyá. Monreal will reappear and Zaldua is doubtful.