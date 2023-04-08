













Surely some may wonder how much of the animated adaptation is censored and it’s a pretty…disgusting one.

If you have seen this anime, you will surely remember that in the seventh episode there is a dinner attended by Denji, Aki, Power, Kobeni, Himeno, Makima and other agents.

Everyone is having fun, eating and drinking. The fact is that Himeno drank too much, and in the middle of his drunkenness he wants to plant a kiss on Denji.

Only when he did, he gagged and ended up throwing up…into his mouth! That disgusting moment of animation was censored with the classic mosaics.

That is why some thought that in the Blu-ray and DVD version the exact image would not have any censorship.

Fountain: MAPPA.

But according to a report from @g6xa3awstGCEljS, a Twitter user who collects domestic versions of series, this censorship is still present in the anime of Chainsaw Man.

The fact is that in the country of the Rising Sun situations like the one mentioned above should not be shown on television.

But it is normal for them to appear uncensored on Blu-ray and DVD. But this did not happen with the horrible moment that Denji lived with Himeno; the mosaics follow.

It is necessary to point out that in the manga this scene also appears and has no censorship. Some are complaining that the prices of the home version are expensive and this situation should not happen.

Ultimately, the decision to show this moment belongs to MAPPA, and specifically, to the production team involved. It is not the first time that censorship in a television anime is still present in the domestic version.

Fountain: Shueisha.

But these kinds of situations are rare. Usually what anime studios are looking for is to offer more to the fans. It is normal that scenes with fanservice do not have any censorship, or if it is present, it is minimal.

There are even redraws and adjustments of certain paintings. There is also no shortage of extras that did not appear on television. But in the case of the anime Chainsaw Man the matter is different and it is difficult if there will be any message about it.

In addition to Chainsaw Man we have more anime information at EarthGamer.