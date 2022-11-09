The midterm elections in the United States, the so-called midterms, are historically a referendum on the performance of the current resident of the White House.

The government of Democrat Joe Biden, however, tries to sell the idea that this rule does not apply to the election this Tuesday (8), whose voting should end only at 3 pm (Brasilia time) on Wednesday (9), with the closing of the polls in Alaska.

“Even before all votes are cast, experts are declaring that these elections were a referendum on the president’s agenda – nothing could be further from the truth,” said an internal memo from the White House this Tuesday, to which the press American had access.

Considering the history of presidents’ setbacks in the midterms, it’s no wonder that Biden tries to detach himself from a probable defeat.

Historically, the party of the incumbent president usually does poorly in midterm elections: according to a survey by The Hill newspaper, since 1946, the party of the current ruler has lost seats in the Chamber in the vast majority of these elections (with only two exceptions) and in the Senate he won more seats on just four occasions.

On Tuesday, 35 of the 100 seats in the Senate and all 435 of the House of Representatives are up for grabs. Until this election, the Senate was divided between Democrats and Republicans, with Vice President Kamala Harris casting the vote in the event of a tie. In the House of Representatives, Democrats held 220 seats and Republicans 212.

Projections made by the American press before the start of voting showed that, of the 35 Senate seats up for grabs, Republicans were the favorites to win 20, while Democrats were likely to win 12 seats. For three chairs, the projection was uncertain. Of the 35 seats up for grabs in the Senate, 14 were held by Democrats and 21 by Republicans.

In the House, the Republicans were favorites to win 216 seats, and the Democrats, 199. The remaining 20 seats had an uncertain projection.

On Tuesday night, according to the American press, the partial numbers of the poll showed eight contests for the Senate defined, with the Republicans winning seven seats (one of them, the reelection of Marco Rubio in Florida), but without being able to “steal” for the time being no seats from the Democrats – which for the time being held one.

In the House, the Republicans had already won 71 seats, including three taken by the Democrats, while Biden’s party had 31 seats – all previously occupied by the party.

bitter tradition

Three of Biden’s four predecessors over the past 30 years have reaped losses in the midterms of their first terms. The exception was George W. Bush, who in 2002 saw Republicans add eight more seats in the House.

Before him, Bill Clinton’s Democrats lost 54 seats in 1994, while Barack Obama (63 fewer seats to Democrats in 2010) and Donald Trump (Republicans lost 41 seats in 2018) also suffered defeats.

But despite the White House’s state of denial, Miguel Jiménez, Washington correspondent for El País, said Biden cannot escape the spirit of referendum on his term in these midterms.

“Inflation – the highest in four decades – has eroded Americans’ purchasing power. This has contributed to the low levels of popularity for the president and the Democratic Party in general, which currently controls the White House, Senate [considerando o voto de desempate de Kamala

Harris] and the House of Representatives. With gasoline and food prices on the rise, consumers are feeling the pinch.”

American year-on-year inflation stood at 8.2% in September. A third of respondents to an exit poll released Tuesday night by CNN highlighted inflation as the most important issue for their vote, the subject most mentioned by voters surveyed.

To make matters worse, half of voters said they trust GOP candidates to deal with inflation and crime, while only four in 10 voters said they trust Democratic candidates on these issues.

The poll released by CNN showed that 54% of voters disapprove of Biden’s work as president; 46% of voters felt that his policies are harming the country.

This Wednesday, most of the consolidated results of the midterms should be known, although the final numbers will still take days to come out. But what is known for sure is that the midterm elections are being, contrary to what the White House wants, a referendum on the Biden administration – and the result should not please him.