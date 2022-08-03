from Cristina Marrone

A Danish study overturns the long-held belief. Men, particularly married or college educated, have a 25% to 50% chance of outliving women

A study published in the journal British Medical Journal Open challenged a long-held belief that women outlive men. That doesn’t seem to be the case, particularly if the men are married and college graduates. Analysis by Syddansk Universitet, Denmark, which worked on statistical data from 199 different populations between 1751 and 2020, concluded that although male life expectancy is generally lower than female and male mortality rates are generally higher at all ages, males have a substantial chance of outliving females.

Life expectation According to the Danish researchers, men have another chance, between 25% and 50% of living longer than women. Scientists pointed out that sometimes large differences in life expectancy mask a substantial overlap in life span between the sexes. The female survival benefit has been observed over time in many different populations. But gender differences in survival are often identified by comparing life expectancy, which summarizes the average lifespan, rather than the years lived, and this is interpreted as men do not live as long as women. See also The symptoms of allergy are more acute since we no longer use masks

In developed countries, the probability of males surviving females decreased until the 1970s, after which it gradually increased in all populations. The increase and decrease in sex differences in life expectancy were mainly attributed to smoking and other behavioral differences.

The variables The probability that males will live longer than females is generally higher in low- to middle-income countries, but that doesn’t necessarily mean greater gender equality in survival, the researchers note. And some external factors seem to play a key role. For example, between 2015 and 2019, the probability that males outlived females was 40% in the entire US population. But this statistic varied, depending on marital status and educational level: the probability that men outlived women was 39% for those who were married and 37% for those who were not. And it was 43% for those with a degree and 39% for those without a high school diploma. Males who are married or have a college degree tend to outlive women who are unmarried or don’t have a high school degree, the authors said. See also Omicron variant, Ecdc: "At 46% in 21 EU countries"

The couples Couples affect each other’s health, and this is especially true for men, who benefit more than women from a stable relationship, the scientists still point out. A blind interpretation of differences in life expectancy can sometimes lead to a distorted perception of actual inequalities in life span. The authors still write: Not all females outlive males, although the majority do. But the minority that does not survive is not a small one. For example, a gender difference in life expectancy at birth of up to 10 years is associated with an up to 40% higher probability that males outlive females, indicating that 40% of males have a longer life span than that of a female. female.