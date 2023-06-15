That compares with a 0.8 percent year-on-year decline expected by 16 economists in a Reuters poll.

Imports fell 9.9 percent in the year to April, down for the second month in a row, against a median estimate of a 10.3 percent drop.

The trade balance recorded a deficit of 1.3725 trillion yen ($9.80 billion), compared to an average estimate of a deficit of 1.3319 trillion yen.

The growth rate in Japan jumped in the first quarter of the year to 2.7 percent on an annual basis, exceeding expectations, compared to the preliminary reading of 1.6 percent.