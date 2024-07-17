Official data showed on Wednesday that the consumer price index in Britain stabilized at 2 percent on an annual basis in June, contrary to expectations that it would slow to 1.9 percent.

On a monthly basis, UK inflation slowed, in line with expectations, to 0.1 percent in June, compared to 0.3 percent in May.

The core CPI, which excludes food and energy prices, also held steady at 3.5 percent, compared with expectations for a slowdown to 3.4 percent.

In May, inflation in Britain returned to the central bank’s 2% target for the first time in nearly three years, as the economic impact of the Covid-19 pandemic and the Russia-Ukraine war faded.

The fall in inflation was welcomed by both the then British Prime Minister, Rishi Sunak, and the Bank of England.

At the end of last June, the Bank of England kept its main interest rate at 5.25 percent, the highest level since 2008, despite the country’s inflation returning to target levels.