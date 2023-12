Decision was based solely on procedural issues and did not address whether or not Trump was involved in an insurrection

The Michigan Supreme Court rejected a request that former American President Donald Trump (2017-2021) have his name removed from the list of Republican Party candidates in the state's 2024 primaries to define the name of the party for the presidential election in November of next year.

According to CNN, the decision, which goes against the understanding of the Colorado Supreme Court, was based solely on procedural issues and did not address whether or not Trump was involved in an insurrection or rebellion when he allegedly instigated supporters to invade the United States Capitol in January 6, 2021 – Colorado judges' justification for making Trump ineligible for the state's presidential election primaries.

Justice Elizabeth Welch of the Michigan Supreme Court highlighted that the state's election law is different from Colorado's rule.

According to her, the NGO Free Speech For People, which filed the lawsuit, “has not identified any analogous provision in the Michigan Election Law that requires anyone running for president of the United States to certify their legal qualifications to hold the office.”

She claimed, however, that the organization could file another challenge if Trump is the winner in the state's Republican primaries, in line with what the Minnesota Supreme Court had ruled on last month.

Trump's lawyers appealed to the United States Supreme Court against the Colorado decision. In posts on social media, the former president classified this deliberation as a “shame” for the United States.