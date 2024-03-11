In a move contrary to the recommendations given in recent weeks by the President of the United States, Joe Biden, the Prime Minister of Israel, Benjamin Netanyahu, reaffirmed this Monday (11) his position in favor of expanding the Israeli military offensive in the city of Rafah , which borders Egypt.

The Israeli Prime Minister spoke again about his position during an interview with the American broadcaster Fox News. In the interview, Netanyahu defended the need to completely defeat the terrorist group Hamas, claiming that this process also involves an operation in Rafah.

Leaving “a quarter of the Hamas terrorist army”, which would be in the border city, “intact”, according to Netanyahu, would be a “strategic error” comparable to allowing “a quarter of the Nazi army” to remain in Berlin, the capital of Germany, after The Second World War.

According to information from international agencies, around one million Palestinians sought refuge in Rafah at this time of conflict. Israeli forces have in recent weeks intensified their operations in Gaza aiming to eliminate Hamas and recover more than 100 hostages who are still under the control of the Palestinian terrorist group.

Netanyahu dismissed objections from world leaders, such as those from the European Union (EU) and Biden himself, about an Israeli operation in Rafah, emphasizing that the destruction of Hamas is essential to Israel's security, even during the Ramadan period, the Muslim holy month that began this Sunday (10).

The operation proposed by Netanyahu aims to ensure that the terrorist group cannot regroup and regain control of Gaza, thus avoiding repetitions of terrorist attacks such as the one that occurred on October 7, which resulted in 1,200 deaths and around 250 hostages captured. .

Despite agreeing with the elimination of Hamas in Gaza, Biden has indicated that he would not support an operation in Rafah. Netanyahu, however, argues that there is no middle ground in the fight against Hamas and that the decision to invade Rafah is a question of the survival of “Israel or [do] Hamas.”