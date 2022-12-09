Geneva Lamborghini, Marco Bellavia against Big Brother Vip

Marco Bellavia lashes out against the Big Brother VIP after the production’s decision to temporarily bring Lamborghini back into the Geneva House, disqualified from the reality show for having uttered a horrible sentence (deserves to be bullied ed.) precisely towards Bellavia.

The conductor Alfonso Signorini communicated the return to the Geneva House of Lamborghini, who specified that Elettra’s sister will enter the program on Monday 12 December, but not as a competitor. In fact, Ginevra Lamborghini will return to the Cinecittà House for just one week.

The news provoked protests from users on social media and was also commented on by Marco Bellavia himself, who wrote on his Twitter profile: “Geneva returns to the house after the disqualification and is rewarded? Lack of respect towards many… What do you think? I am absolutely against it and disappointed”.

After the disqualification, Geneva returns to the house and is rewarded? Lack of respect towards many … What do you think? I am absolutely against and disappointed… #bullying @ACBS_NoBully @PamelaPrati_ #GFvip #belprati pic.twitter.com/G51B8OUUPA — Marco Bellavia (@MarcoBellavia) December 8, 2022

It is the first time in the history of Big Brother VIP that a disqualified competitor returns, albeit momentarily, to the House.