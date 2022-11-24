In the march for INE, attendees in Mexico City and in 44 cities in the interior, totaled around a million citizens, none of whom were transported. They attended of their free will.

Instead of the president considering that march as a sign of discontent, he took the illogical response of organizing a bigger one, in which he will spend billions of pesos.

Between bureaucracy of the federal government and the state governments of MORENA, workers of state companies and members of BRUNETTE, They plan to raise about 2 million, but at a high cost, greater than the combined budgets of the Secretaries of National Defense and Navy by 2022. The majority will come from the interior of the Republic, since in CDMX they have a minority. BRUNETTE lost delegations in the last election.

The president does not have a single sensible adviser around him with the courage to warn him of the serious mistake of organizing this costly march, which will have the disapproval of the majority of Mexicans and will increase discontent towards the 4T government.

The government cuts the budget for security, but increases subsidies to Pemex and the CFE for its inefficiency and corruption. It raises the external and internal debt and the rates to maintain the foreign financial and direct investment. And instead of improving basic sectors of the economy, the government of the 4T spend time and resources organizing an unnecessary and expensive demonstration in order to show popularity.

AMLO’s left-wing government has its followers, who are still the majority in surveys carried out where the poor predominate, who are warned, as the PRI did in the last century, that if MORENA loses they will stop receiving aid. The 4T will fill its demonstration with these poor people. The middle class predominated in the march in favor of the INE, who attended without being given cakes, soft drinks, money and free transportation, costs that will be paid with tax resources in the projected 4T march.

Collaborators, excuse me, the president’s servants are afraid to tell him that this “counter-march” will have adverse effects for his government, but since they will manage millions to distribute without any control or supervision in that event, they slavishly adhere to this costly and unnecessary government demonstration to favor of the government.