The horror accident that saw five young people lose their lives in Rome after the Fiat 500 in which they were traveling overturned is only the latest in a long list of accidents which have caused dozens of victims on Italian roads since the beginning of the year. And the risk, very big indeed, of having to deal with a similar epilogue was run in recent days on the Turin-Monte Bianco motorway, when the Turin-Settimo traffic police stopped a Peugeot 206 which was driving against traffic a stretch between Volpiano and Scarmagno.

At the wheel of the compact sedan of the Leone car manufacturer was a 56-year-old Italian man residing in Aosta: after being subjected to an alcohol test, he turned out to be completely drunk (with a blood alcohol level more than two times higher the limit permitted by law), enough to travel a good 15 kilometers in the opposite direction to that foreseen. It was not easy for the other vehicles arriving in the correct direction to avoid the Peugeot 206 in question, which was stopped by the police only at kilometer 20 of the motorway. THE measures that were taken against the driver were different: criminal complaint for driving with a blood alcohol content between 0.8 and 1.5 grams per liter and contestation of driving against traffic, immediate withdrawal of the license, and administrative detention of the vehicle.

Matteo also wanted to intervene on what happened Salviniwhich relied on its official Facebook profile to relaunch the hypothesis of a revision of the Highway Code. Drunk driving the wrong way on the highway for 15 kilometers – wrote the Minister of Infrastructure and Transport – people like that, he must never see his driving license again for the rest of his life“. Words that follow up on what Salvini himself declared a few days ago: “Safer roads and highways, with more penalties for those who drive and kill drug addicts and drunk, more protection for cyclists and pedestrians and zero tolerance for those who use their cell phones while driving. These are some of the objectives of the new Highway Code on which we are committed”.