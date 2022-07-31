Jon Garaño looks concentrated at the two monitors on which Alberto San Juan, dressed as Cristóbal Balenciaga, is in his workshop, finalizing a parade. A model who arrives late dresses in a hurry; others touch up their makeup to go out on the catwalk. The sequence is measured in detail, like a choreography. Garaño yells “Moztu!” (Cut in Basque), Aitor Arregi speaks with San Juan. And the scene is repeated. All this takes place on a July afternoon in the midst of a heat wave, but on the screens you can see the Paris of the late 1930s, recreated by Mikel Serrano in the studies Zinealdea de Oiartzun, less than 20 minutes by car from the center of San Sebastian. There, among moldings in dusty tones and furniture with golden patina, it is easy to feel that you are in another era, that of Christopher Balenciagathe couturier born in the Gipuzkoan town of Getaria in 1895 who dressed royalty, triumphed in the world of haute couture in Paris, was respected by Coco Chanel or Christian Dior (and master of Givenchy, Courrèges or Ungaro) and died apart everything in 1972. Precisely from that period of his life, from his arrival in the City of Light in 1937 until its end, the series that Garaño, Arregi and Jose Mari Goenaga, the trio of directors responsible for movies like the award-winning the infinite trenchHandia Y Loreak.

Recreation of Cristóbal Balenciaga’s ‘atelier’ in Paris, around 1940. Art director Mikel Serrano is responsible for evoking period spaces in the series. david herranz

This is the first series of these creators. And also from his first experience with a platform, because Balenciaga (provisional title of the fiction) marks the landing of Disney + originals in Spain. “The goal was to find a story that spoke about us, told by us. We claim the legitimacy of looking for something very local to reach a global audience”, explains Sofía Fábregas, vice president of original production at Disney +. For her, it was necessary to have an “authorship seal” in this project in which Lourdes Iglesias is co-writer and co-creator and that, says Fábregas, will be “a psychological, not historicist, portrait” of the creator. “We have tried to escape from the biopic, filtering to stay with what we want to tell: decipher what was behind a creative mind with unique capabilities. With an obsession for control, for moving forward. Pure avant-garde within a traditional body”, emphasizes Xabier Berzosa, executive producer, who highlights the couturier’s determination to “create prestige and not fame” throughout his career. “It happened to Balenciaga like [Stanley] Kubrick, who was a director very obsessed with trying to control every facet of his work, even dubbing. He was surrounded by mystery, he was very perfectionist… We saw this parallelism, which helped us bring Cristóbal to the terrain we know and visualize him from that place, ”confirms Goenaga.

None of the directors knew anything about the designer, but they have been immersed in his work for a year and a half: they have visited the getaria museum dedicated to his figure and traveled to Paris, where the firm that still bears his name today you have given them access to your files; they have spoken with people who worked in their workshops; they have read all the books about the creator that have fallen into their hands; have seen and seen again the invisible thread, the film directed by Paul Thomas Anderson in which the character played by Daniel Day-Lewis is a copy of Balenciaga. “We want to show his vital and professional journey. At Balenciaga the revolution was in continuity. It seemed that he was on the flat but he was always going up, ”he explains with a cycling metaphor Arregi. For this they have had the advice of Miren Arzalluz, director of the Paris Fashion Museum located in the Palais Galliera. “Many of the journalists, clients or artists who knew Balenciaga have left their particular testimonies about the designer in articles, books and various autobiographies, showing a vision of his life and personality that is more idealized than real,” says Arzalluz in his book Christopher Balenciaga. The Master’s Forge (1895-1936) (Ed. Nerea). And the work of the directors is being to collect those fragmented stories to give their personal vision.

from left From left to right, the directors Aitor Arregi, Jose Mari Goenaga and Jon Garaño, with Alberto San Juan, characterized as Cristóbal Balenciaga in his last years. david herranz

It is said that he was born into a humble family, with a sailor father and a seamstress mother, who got his first commission when he approached the Marchioness of Casa Torres as a youngster and told her that he could replicate one of her luxurious outfits… “You see there are a lot of fantasy”, recognizes Goenaga. Because yes, Balenciaga’s father was a man of the sea, but he was also the mayor of Getaria.

The icon and the aristocracy

The secrecy that has always surrounded the creator has been a challenge, but also a starting point to address the contradictions that surrounded him. Alberto San Juan has been soaked in them. He sits down to eat in the studio canteen dressed as Balenciaga. He continues to move with the delicate gestures of the seamstress that could be seen on the filming monitors moments before, when he was recording a scene in which Balenciaga took scissors to fix the sleeve of a dress under the watchful eye of Belgian actor Thomas Coumans, who in the fiction embodies Wladzio D’Attainville, partner and partner of the creator. The winner of the Goya Karmele Soler has taken an hour and a quarter to make up San Juan so that he is “like the 42-year-old Cristóbal”; she says that when she has to characterize him at 76 he can take up to two. “The experience of her contradictions is very present to me, because I am aware of her in my real life,” says the actor. In the series, he gets into the skin of the couturier who dressed the aristocracy of San Sebastián in the twenties, but also Jackie Kennedy and rich American heiresses like Bunny Mellon. The creator of the iconic wedding dress worn by Fabiola de Mora y Aragón for her wedding to King Baudouin of Belgium in 1960 and that of Carmen Martínez-Bordiú, Franco’s granddaughter, for her marriage to Alfonso de Borbón in 1972. The innovator who always dressed the same, in a classic suit, but invented silhouettes that redefined fashion, such as barrel and sack lines or tunic dresses and baby-doll The guru who, when he was 73 years old and had nothing to prove, faced the challenge of uniforming Air France stewardesses. “This was very striking to me, how a person who always did haute couture tries to do something different at that age, close to the ready-to-weara last attempt at the end of his career”, underlines Garaño.

Alberto San Juan, as Cristóbal Balenciaga in 1937. david herranz

“We make a construction of a character based on a reality but that is still fictional. And he is very rich in his contradictions. He is homosexual and at the same time a Catholic of daily mass at a time when he could not live homosexuality freely. He is a guy who firmly defends his right to be apolitical at a time when the Civil War in Spain and the Second World War in Europe are taking place, when fascism and democracy are facing each other, no less. This conflict is also dealt with, the impossibility of life not splashing you”, reflects San Juan. That desire for control that will be the axis of the story is reflected in a special way in his relationship with the fabrics. “He is a perfectionist, never satisfied, always looking to go further and have total control, to the point of inventing a fabric,” emphasizes the actor, who knew nothing about sewing before taking on this character. “He had only threaded a needle for my mother as a child,” he admits, “and with fashion he had the prejudice of associating it with a more superficial world, of appearance.”

One of the moments of the shoot, with the recreation of one of the Balenciaga parades. david herranz

The fabric that San Juan refers to is gazar, which Balenciaga developed in 1957 together with the Swiss textile entrepreneur Abraham. In the series you will be able to see this fabric, which the costume designer, Bina Daigeler (Oscar nominated for Mulan) has acquired in order to replicate some of the original models of the Getaria master. They will make around 150. Because the wardrobe is one of the project’s strengths. Daigeler and Pepo Ruiz Dorado supervise one by one the extras who will wear these creations. A woman who embodies one of Balenciaga’s clients has just entered his improvised workshop —full of clothes and accessories. She wears a red suit jacket, with a matching hat and white gloves. Everything is on her site. “We went to the Balenciaga archive in Paris and we have tried to bring fabrics from Paris, London, Italy and from a silk shop in Madrid. Now costume designers are faced with the problem that after the pandemic there is a very large shortage of fabrics, it is difficult to find suppliers. And Brexit also affects us”, explains Daigeler. These difficulties are not appreciated when the result is seen, creations that on screen will seem authentic balenciagas. Parades will be seen in the series, the directors emphasize that “the plasticity” of the world of fashion makes it very attractive to take it to the audiovisual universe; classic movies like falbalas (1945) or recent fiction, such as the series Halston, demonstrated. In addition, Balenciaga is synonymous with timelessness. “What has impressed me the most is seeing models that he created that are 80 years old and totally current,” says Ruiz Dorado. For fashion designers, it is a challenge to emulate this reference, whom Christian Dior called “the Master of us all”. “Today the level of period recreations in the series is very high. And being faithful and doing a job worthy of Cristóbal Balenciaga is a lot of pressure”, says Daigeler.

Because his legacy is not outdated. The house that bears his surname recovered his haute couture line in 2021, after 53 years away from these parades, under the guidance of the current creative director, Demna [Gvasalia, de origen georgiano y mente detrás de Vetements], which insists on maintaining the spirit of the founder in the firm. He demonstrated it last July on the Parisian haute couture catwalks, where Nicole Kidman, Naomi Campbell or Kim Kardashian paraded, royalty contemporary. Coinciding with the Showthe brand reopened the store that Cristóbal Balenciaga opened in 1937, when he moved to Paris leaving the Civil War behind, at number 10 of the luxurious Avenue George V. In a studio in Oiartzun, those salons can now be seen as brand new.

