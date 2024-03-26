The leader of Belarus, Aleksander Lukashenko, addressed the escape attempt of the shooters who participated in the massacre on March 22, stating that, contrary to the story of Vladimir Putin's Government, the terrorists were initially heading to Belarusian territory, not to Ukraine. One more episode of the ambivalent relationship between both leaders that this time causes gaps within the official recapitulation of the events, which blames Kiev as the intellectual author of the deadly attack on the outskirts of Moscow last Friday.

One more descent on the roller coaster that represents the relationship between the so-called 'last dictator of Europe' and the leader of the Kremlin. Alexander Lukashenko took the microphone during an appearance with local media this Tuesday to indirectly deny the Russian Government's speech in relation to Ukraine's alleged responsibility for the March 22 shooting at the Crocus City Hall concert hall, near the Russian capital.

Although the attack was claimed by a cell of the Islamic State terrorist group, the Kremlin continues to point to kyiv as the intellectual responsible for the event.

The only evidence that supports the official story is that the shooters were detained in Bryansk, a Russian region bordering both Ukraine and Belarus, where, according to Moscow, they were intercepted before entering Ukrainian territory, where an alleged contact had prepared for them. a window” to enter.

However, the Belarusian president has revealed a different version of events. According to Lukashenko, the terrorists' priority was to leave Russian territory through the border with Belarus. However, Minsk received an early warning from Moscow about the intention of the shooters, so border security was reinforced in the area. area, which forced the persecuted to change their plans.

“We put our forces into action. They could not enter Belarus in any way. They realized this, and that's why they turned around and headed to the section of the border between Ukraine and Russia,” Lukashenko said during a press conference. , according to the state agency 'BelTA'.

FILE IMAGE – Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin in Moscow, Russia, April 6, 2023. © AP / Mikhail Klimentyev

The Belarusian president also stressed that he is in extreme communication with the Kremlin, highlighting that, on the day of the attack, neither of the two allied politicians could fall asleep, defending Putin for his decision to wait 24 hours to address the citizens.

“Why did I say this? Because they started reproaching Putin. 'Something happened, but he is silent. He doesn't speak, he doesn't address the people, etc.'. Putin and I don't sleep! What do they know? “There was constant interaction, and when there was a need to talk, he showed up and spoke,” Lukashenko said.

Fractures in the story

In that same controversial speech to the nation, Vladimir Putin already publicly placed material responsibility for the attack on “Islamist terrorists.” However, some of the most important voices in his circle of power continue to fuel the theory that Ukraine, in some way, had a hand in organizing the attack that claimed more than 130 civilian lives.

The head of the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB), Alexander Bortnikov, claimed, although without showing a single piece of evidence, that the Kiev Government was involved in the shooting at Crocus City Hall. Allegations that were supported by the head of the Russian Security Council, Nikolai Patrushev.

“We believe that (Ukraine) is involved. Depending on the rest of the investigation, we will try to obtain materials that prove it,” said Bortnikov, who also pointed to “Western spies” for having “assisted” the terrorists during the shooting, in a joint operation with the Ukrainian special services.

For its part, the kyiv regime has denied any accusation against it, stating that the Kremlin would be creating fictitious narratives to continue justifying its offensive on Ukrainian territory.

The Kremlin's strongman suggested that Ukraine is the only international actor that would be benefiting from the attack, although he did not dare to directly point out the Government headed by Volodymyr Zelensky as the intellectual person responsible for the events. Putin insists that the investigation work will continue.



People lay flowers at a spontaneous memorial for the victims of the Moscow attack in St. Petersburg, Russia, Sunday, March 24, 2024. © AP / Dmitri Lovetsky

“The criminals who committed that massacre have been arrested. Investigators are scrupulously establishing the circumstances surrounding this barbaric crime,” highlighted the Russian president during an intervention at the Russian Prosecutor's Office on March 26.

Türkiye also questions the Kremlin's version

Information from Moscow revealed that some of the perpetrators of the shooting, all nationals of Tajikistan, had been in Turkey just days before re-entering Russia to commit the fateful massacre in the concert hall, suggesting that the perpetrators had received some kind of of instruction or “radicalization” in Istanbul.

The Turkish Government immediately reacted to the Russian allegations, which although it confirmed the stay of Shamsidin Fariduni and Saidakrami Rachabalizoda, two of those accused of the crime, it was also confirmed that the time of both within Turkish territory was too short to have achieved ” radicalize” their ideology within the country.

Fariduni was inside Turkey from February 20 to March 2, when he returned to Russia, while Rachabalizoda remained in Istanbul from January 5 to March 2, when he returned to Moscow together with Fariduni on the same plane.

The reason for both trips would be the expiration of the Russian visa of both individuals, who moved to Turkey because their Tajik passport allowed them to stay for 90 days without the need for any additional permission.



A couple near Crocus City Hall, west of Moscow, Russia, on March 22, 2024. © AP / Dmitry Serebryakov

“Our analysis is that these individuals were radicalized in Russia, given the short time they spent in Turkey,” said a Turkish Interior Ministry official, speaking on condition of anonymity, adding that both individuals were able to access Turkey since there was no order. legal against him.

The true motives and responsibilities behind the sinister attack on Crocus City Hall remain in the dark, behind a wide veil of political interests inside and outside Russia.

With AP, EFE, Reuters and local media