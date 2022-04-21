Polignano a Mare, the mayor Domenico Vitto arrested

Among the alleged rigged contracts to the Municipality of Polignano a marein the Bari area, there is also the president of Anci Puglia and mayor Domenico Vitto. With the operation “My friends” of the Finance Police of Monopoli 10 precautionary measures have been issued, including house arrest and disqualifications: they involve 5 companies and 5 public officials, including technicians and administrators. The first citizen is under house arrest. The hypotheses are of crimes against the Public Administration and against public faith, therefore on alleged rigged contracts.

