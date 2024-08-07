Contracts for feeding cadets appeared in General Bulgakov’s case

RIA: Bulgakov case involves government contracts for cadet food

Two state contracts for the supply of food for cadets in Krasnodar and St. Petersburg appeared in a criminal case on fraud with dry rations for the army. This was reported by RIA News with reference to law enforcement agencies.

As the agency’s source reported, the case involves contracts for the provision of food to the Red Banner School named after General of the Army Sergei Shtemenko in Krasnodar and the St. Petersburg Cadet Military Corps named after Prince Alexander Nevsky. They were concluded for the provision of food services for the needs of the Russian Ministry of Defense.

Earlier it became known that the contents of six bank safe deposit boxes were added to the case of the former Deputy Minister of Defense, Army General and Hero of Russia Dmitry Bulgakov.

Bulgakov was arrested on July 26, he is a defendant in a corruption case. The general is actively cooperating with the investigation, giving testimony and trying to show his non-involvement in the incriminated crimes.