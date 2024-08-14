Cairo (dpa)

The Arab Contractors and El Mahalla Municipality teams completed the relegation list to the second division of the Egyptian Football League. The Arab Contractors tied with their host, Ismaily, with a score of 1/1 at Ismailia Stadium in the 33rd and penultimate round of the Egyptian League.

El Mokawloon took the lead through Mohamed Salem in the 73rd minute, but Ismaily equalised through a penalty kick taken by Abdel Rahman Magdy in the 82nd minute. At the same time, El Gouna beat El Mahalla Municipality 2-1 at Khaled Bichara Stadium in Hurghada, while El Bank El Ahly tied with Farco 0-0 at Cairo Stadium.

Malagasy Arno Randrianantenaina scored El Gouna’s two goals in the 14th and 90+9 minutes, while Mohamed Ashraf scored El Baladiya’s only goal in the 52nd minute. With these results, El Mokawloon El Arab, the 1983 Egyptian Premier League champions, are in the penultimate place with 26 points, relegated to the second division for the third time in their history.

As for Baladiet El Mahalla, its score remained at 27 points in 16th place, ahead of it are Farco with 32 points and Ismaily with 33 points, while El Gouna jumped to 12th place with 36 points, ensuring that the trio will remain in the Premier League. As for the Al-Bank Al-Ahly team, it occupies 13th place with 35 points, noting that it secured its survival before the start of the penultimate round. The Interior team was the first to be relegated to the second division, as it is in 18th and last place with 19 points.