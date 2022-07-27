Companies that help clean up the mess on the highway fell victim to threats this Wednesday. This also happened to the company ReintenInfra from Borne in Twente. “We no longer dare to deploy our employees on the A1. Their safety is at stake. Yes, you can call this yielding to blackmail and threats. Normally we don’t succumb to that, now we do.”

#Contractor #Borne #recalls #employees #succumb #threat