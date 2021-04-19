D.The Covid vaccine developed by the Mainz-based company Biontech and primarily produced by the American manufacturer Pfizer is the medium-term drug of choice for the EU. Commission head Ursula von der Leyen recently announced that her authority would soon place another order for 1.8 billion doses of the vaccine for the period up to 2023. Pfizer boss Albert Bourla said shortly afterwards that vaccinated people would have to be given a booster dose within a year in order to receive reliable vaccination protection. For the company, the investments in vaccine development should pay off in the long run. The active ingredient from Biontech and Pfizer is not only together with that from Moderna the most effective and the fewest side effects. Above all, Biontech and Pfizer have delivered the most reliably so far. Almost two thirds of the vaccines administered so far in the EU come from the German-American consortium.

The large EU order is also the reason that the company promised to bring forward the delivery of a contingent planned for the fourth quarter of the year and to send a further 50 million cans to the EU by the end of June. So far, the EU has ordered 600 million cans from Biontech and Pfizer. It was only a matter of form that on Monday the Commission converted a last open option for 100 million cans from this order into a firm order.

Criticism comes from Bulgaria

The fact that the EU did not order the vaccine from Biontech / Pfizer and Moderna until November, and thus later than other countries, had one main reason – besides the struggle over liability conditions. Some Member States expressed reservations about the relatively high prices of the products and relied primarily on the much cheaper product from Astra-Zeneca. Since it has become clear that a quick vaccination always pays off economically, the discussion has calmed down.

Not completely, however. The previous Bulgarian Prime Minister Boyko Borissow criticized the commission a week ago with the statement that the Pfizer vaccine first cost 12 euros, then 15.50 euros, and in the new contract the commission even accepted a price of 19.50 euros per dose. Borissov complained that this price increase accepted by the EU authorities caused his country considerable additional costs.

Pay less than America or Britain

The Commission has so far always refused to take a position on prices agreed with the manufacturers. Therefore, a tweet posted in December by Belgian State Secretary Eva De Bleeker, which was later deleted, was the only official information on vaccine prices. In it, the price of twelve euros, also mentioned by Borissow, was specified for the Biontech vaccine.

In fact, the price was higher – at the 15.50 euros that Borissow also mentions. This emerges from the EU supply contract with Biontech / Pfizer, which the Italian television broadcaster Rai published on social media on Monday. This sets a price of 17.50 euros for the first 100 million cans, 13.50 euros for the second 100 million and 15.50 euros for cans ordered at short notice. The average price for the previous contract of 600 million cans is therefore 15.50 euros. That is actually less than the UK and United States paid.

The Commission has not officially confirmed the price of 19.50 euros for future deliveries. Of course, the authorities say that they have been criticized in recent months for not having ordered everything that might be available in the past year. This mistake will not be made again.

The Rai also published the supply contract with Moderna on Monday. The EU agreed a price of 22.50 dollars with the American manufacturer, at today’s rate around 18.70 euros. The Moderna vaccine, which, like the one from Biontech / Pfizer, is based on mRNA technology, plays less of a role in future EU plans, because Brussels only wants to order vaccines produced in the EU in future. Moderna has significantly fewer production capacities in Europe than Biontech and Pfizer.