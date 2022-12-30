Dhe former world footballer Cristiano Ronaldo is continuing his recently stalled career in Saudi Arabia. The 37-year-old Portuguese, who was kicked out at Manchester United in November after his general settlement with the club, has signed a contract with Al-Nassr until 2025.

“More than just history is being written here. This is a commitment that will not only inspire our club to even greater success, but will also inspire our league, our nation and future generations, boys and girls, to be the best version of themselves.” Instagram. Ronaldo posted the identical statement, showing off his new yellow and blue jersey number 7.

After that, Ronaldo is supposed to help the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, which is controversial because of its human rights violations, as ambassador to be awarded the contract to host the World Cup finals in 2030 (together with Egypt and Greece). According to media reports, Ronaldo’s annual salary should be around 200 million euros.

After Portugal’s World Cup elimination in the quarter-finals, Ronaldo kept fit at Real Madrid’s training ground before Christmas. The goalscorer had played for the Royals from 2009 to 2018 and during this period contributed 450 goals in 438 games to winning four Champions League titles, among others. Other stations in his professional career were Sporting Lisbon, Juventus Turin and twice ManUnited.

In 2016, Ronaldo won the European Football Championship with Portugal. His 118 international goals (in 196 games) are unmatched anywhere in the world.