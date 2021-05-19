D.he FC Bayern Munich has confirmed the farewells of Miroslav Klose and Hermann Gerland as co-coach. The two will leave the soccer record champions as well as head coach Hansi Flick after this season and will no longer work under the new coach Julian Nagelsmann.

On Tuesday, the club called the two “personalities” who “have made great contributions to the German record champions in recent years and decades”. The World Cup record scorer Klose (42) did not extend his contract, Gerland (66) terminates his contract, which runs until summer 2022.

“You can’t rate what Hermann Gerland has done for FC Bayern highly enough,” said Bavaria’s CEO Karl-Heinz Rummenigge about the two and a half decades that Gerland was active in Munich. “FC Bayern will lack his undeniable eye for talent, his straightforward personality and his special sense of humor, as well as his high level of professional and social competence. The doors at FC Bayern will always be open to the “Tiger”, he will always remain part of the Bayern family. “

After his first coaching position in Bayern’s junior team this season, he came to the pros as a flick assistant, where he “played a part in Robert Lewandowski’s record season that should not be underestimated,” said Rummenigge. Klose acquired the soccer teacher license during the season and, according to media reports, is a candidate as head coach at Fortuna Düsseldorf.